Shakib to skip West Indies ODIs, Zimbabwe tour

Shakib Al Hasan will skip the Tigers’ three-match ODI series against the Caribbeans and not play in the Zimbabwe series, according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Bangladesh already lost the two-match Test series against the hosts West Indies to begin the tour.

Shakib informed us that he will not be available for the Zimbabwe tour,” Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operation of the BCB, told the media Thursday. “But other senior players will travel to Zimbabwe.”

Shakib recently returned as the captain of the Bangladesh Test team. He led the Tigers in the two-match series against the West Indies. The all-rounder batted well in the series, but his team failed to impress.

Bangladesh’s ODI series against the West Indies will take place on July 10, 13 and 16.