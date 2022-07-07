Waterborne disease outbreaks in Moulvibazar as floodwater falls

Flood-affected people have contracted various waterborne diseases after water recedes in Moulvibazar.
More than 2,000 people are affected by waterborne disease since last 15 days.
According to Civil Surgeon’s office, 2,236 people have been affected with waterborne diseases. Of them, most of the patients are suffering from diarrhea and skin diseases.
Civil Surgeon Dr Chowdhury Jalal Uddin Morshed said a total of 74 medical teams are working at flood-affected areas. He also said eight people died due to flood.