Legendary actress Sharmili Ahmed passes away

Legendary actress Sharmili Ahmed passed away on Friday morning. She was 75.

Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of Actors’ Equity Bangladesh, confirmed the news.

The actress is indistinguishable from the platform of television in Bangladesh. She is a living legend who has acted in numerous television dramas and also appeared on big screen in several movies.

Some of her remarkable works are ‘Malancha’, ‘Dompoti’, ‘Agun’, ‘Abirvaab’, ‘Poush Phaguner Pala’, ‘Meherjaan’, ‘Abar Hawa Bodol (2014)’, ‘Brishtir Pore (2005)’, ‘Amader Ananda Bari (2005)’, ‘Anchol (2006)’, ‘Aguntuk (2005)’, ‘Poshak (2005)’, ‘Chheleti (2011)’, ‘Uposhonghar (2010)’, ‘Chena Manusher Panchalee (2007)’, ‘Dhupchhaya (2009)’ and many more. She will be cherished forever as an honorable personality for her tireless contributions in the cultural arena of Bangladesh.