The government earned record Tk 3.34 crore in revenue through toll from the vehicles that crossed the Padma Bridge on Thursday.

“Tk 3.16 crore was collected in last 24 hours which is the highest amount earned so far,” Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA) Executive Engineer Ahsan Masud Bappy said.

Around 43,595 vehicles crossed the bridge during this period, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the bridge on June 25 and it was opened to traffic the next morning.