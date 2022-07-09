11 killed in Bangladesh road accidents

As many as 11 people have been killed in separate road accidents in Gazipur, Tangail, Cumilla and Bogura districts in the past 24 hours, police said on Saturday.

In Cumilla, three people on a bike were killed after being hit by a bus on the busy Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Bekinagar village on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Russel, 30, son of Abdul Haque, and Shariful Islam, 30, and Tashfi Ahmed, 18, both sons of Shahjalal of Bekinagar.

The accident occurred around 11am when the Dhaka-bound bus from Chattogram crashed into the bike, leaving the three dead on the spot, said sub-inspector of Eliotganj Highway Police, Mostafa Kamal.

In Gazipur, three people including father and daughter were killed when a bus crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Rajendrapur-Tok Road in Kapashia upazila in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Selim Mia,40, his daughter Sadia,8, and Nurjahan, 35, all hailing from Kishoreganj, said AFM Nasim, Officer-in-Charge of Kapashia police station

The accident occurred when the bus hit the Kishoreganj-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Cheorit Ilu intersection, leaving at least five people injured.

Of the injured, two people died on the way to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital while another one passed away during treatment.

In Tangail, four people, including two siblings, were killed when a bus hit a van at Nalla Bazar in Dhanbari upazila on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 22, and Mridul, 15, both sons of Shahid Mia, Hasan, 19, son of Bazlu Mia, and Babul Karmakar, 50, the van driver belonging to Ramnagar village of Sadar upazila in Jamalpur district.

The accident occurred around 11.45pm when the Dhaka-bound bus from Jamalpur crashed into the three-wheel van, leaving the van driver and Saiful dead on the spot and two others injured, said assistant sub –inspector Ashiquzzaman, duty officer at Dhanbari Police Station.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead. The other victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment early on Saturday.

In Bogura, a 19-year-old college student was crushed to death by a speeding bus when he fell off his bike after being hit by an ambulance on the busy Dhaka-Bogura highway on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sakib Hasan, a student of Institute of Information Technology Bogra (IITB) and son of Rafiqul Islam.

The accident occurred when the Dhaka-bound ambulance from Bogura hit Sakib’s bike near the Noymile Bus Stand area in Shahjahanpur upazila.

“The deceased was riding the bike, while his friend Sunny Ahmed was riding pillion. Both of them fell off the bike in the impact. But before Sakib could get up, he was run over by the commuter bus,” said AKM Baniul Alam, in-charge of Sherpur Highway Police.

“We have seized the bus and sent the body to the local hospital morgue,” he added.