Abe’s death: Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning

Bangladesh is observing one-day state mourning on Saturday at the death of its real friend former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who was shot at a political campaign event in an attack in Japan on Friday.

Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

National flag has been kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad in observance of the mourning day.

Special prayers will be offered seeking salvation of the departed soul of the Japanese former premier.