Bangladesh reports three Covid-19 deaths, 939 new cases

Bangladesh on Saturday reported three Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 939 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

Bangladesh reported 15.59 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 6,024 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 594 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,198 people and infected 19,89,0,40 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,12,204 after another 837 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.14 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.47 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,198 fatalities, 12,846 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,873 in Chattogram, 2,145 in Rajshahi, 3,721 in Khulna, 984 in Barishal, 1,329 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 883 in Mymensingh divisions.