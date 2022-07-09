Cattle sale booms

With only a day away from the holy Eid-ul-Azha, cattle markets in the capital witnessed a huge supply and sales of sacrificial animals on Friday.

Hundreds of cattle have been taken to makeshift markets in the capital, most of them have been locally raised and some big bullocks are attracting attention of buyers.

Traders said most buyers were looking for the locally-raised medium-and small-size oxen.

Buyers said cattle prices are higher in the market this year compared to the previous years.

A cattle trader, Ibrahim, who has brought 16 cows to Basila cattle market in Mohammadpur from Meherpur district, said, “I’ve sold eight cows till Friday noon.”

“Prices of cows are higher as cattle feed, transportation costs and other expenses have gone up,” he said, adding: “Cattle sales will boom on Saturday (today).”

Traders asked much higher prices in the previous days, but cattle prices have declined slightly, said a buyer, Hafizur Rahman.

“We bought a cow for Tk 110,000 on Friday, but its asking price was Tk 130,000 earlier,” he said.

Illegal cattle markets also mushroomed in the capital, defying the government rules, intensifying the sufferings of the city dwellers.

However, a section of people have set up many illegal cattle markets to earn extra profits ahead of the Eid.

During a visit to different parts of the capital, this correspondent found illegal cattle markets on various streets and by-panes and some residential areas in the capital.

An illegal cattle market was set up in front of the Mohammadia Housing Society Road near Shia Mosque and another on Tajmahal Road in Mohammadpur.

The traders kept small-and medium-sized bulls and goats adjacent to the road and some places blocking the road on Monday.

Rubel Khan, a cattle trader who came to Bosila cattle market from Kushtia told the Daily Sun that demand for cattle is lower this year compared to the previous year in Dhaka.

Many potential buyers have gone to village homes this year to celebrate the Eid festival, he said, citing the reason for the lower demand.

“I brought 10 cows on Thursday and 15 more cows will arrive. I sold only six cows till Friday noon,” Rubel said.

“Cattle sales will gain momentum tonight (Friday night),” the cattle trader foresaw.

The authorities set up 19 makeshift cattle markets in the capital alongside two permanent cattle markets and the operation of the makeshift markets started officially on Wednesday.

Ten makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka south city are at Khilgaon Moitrisangha Club and its adjacent open spaces, Institute of Leather Technology playground at Hazaribagh, Postagola cremation ground, Meradia Bazar and its adjacent areas, Little Friends Club and Kamalapur stadium adjacent areas, Donia College and nearby open spaces at Jatrabari, open spaces adjacent to Dholaikhal Truck Stand, Amulia Model Town, open spaces adjacent to Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at Lalbagh, Shyampur Kadamtoli Truck Stand and its adjacent places.

Cattle markets in Dhaka north are at the open spaces under Badda Eastern Housing Block E, F, G and H, from Uttara sector 17’s Brindaban to BGMEA, at Bhatara (Sayeednagar), Shiyaldanga and its adjacent open spaces at Kaula, and Mohammadpur Basila’s open spaces beside the 40-feet road, Mirpur 6 and its adjacent open spaces under the Eastern Housing, the empty area near the 300-feet road and in the open land under the Rahman Nagar residential project at Kanchkura, and playground and open spaces of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute.

The permanent markets for sacrificial animals are at Gabtoli under Dhaka North City Corporation and Sarulia under Dhaka South City Corporation.