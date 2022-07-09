Record Tk 4.19 crore toll collected from Padma Bridge in 24 hours

The Padma Bridge has hit a new 24-hour toll collection record as the bridge authorities collected Tk4,19,39,650 on Friday .

A record 31,723 vehicles used the bridge to travel to and from the country’s southwestern region in the 24 hours to Friday midnight.

Mahmudur Rahman, executive director of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, confirmed the news.

Some 19,667 vehicles accessed the bridge from the Mawa end during that time, accounting for Tk 2.47 crore of the total revenue.

Meanwhile, tolls worth Tk 1.71 crore were collected at the Zajira end, from which 12,056 vehicles ascended the bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 6.15-km bridge with great fanfare on June 25.