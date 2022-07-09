Several villages celebrate Eid today

In keeping with Saudi Arabia, residents of a number of villages in Satkhira, Faridpur, Barishal and Chandpur districts are celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia and a number of countries across the world are celebrating the festival of sacrifice on Saturday. But Bangladesh is slated to celebrate Eid on Sunday.

In Satkhira, people from 20 villages in Sadar upazila, including Baukhola, have started the Eid celebrations.

The main congregation was held at Satkhira Sadar’s Bhaokhola Purbopara Jame Mosque at 8am. Imam Mohabbat Ali conducted the congregation with a small number of Muslim devotees.

In Faridpur, thousands from 10 villages of Faridpur’s Boalmari upazila are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslims, in keeping with Saudi Arabia.

Muslims of Shekhar union’s Sahasrail, Maitkomra, Rakhaltali, Ganganandapur, Baragaon, Durgapur and Rupapat union’s Katagor and Kalimajhi follow Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries while celebrating Eid.

Like every year, the main Eid congregations of the upazila were held in Rakhaltali, Mitcomra and Sahasrail.

In Chandpur, residents of 40 villages in Chandpur district are celebrating Eid on Saturday amid much enthusiasm and religious fervour.

The villagers of Barishal, Sreepur, Monihar, Barkul, Olipur, Belcho, Razargaon, Jakni, Kalcho, Menapur in Hajiganj upazila, Sachonmegh, Khila Ubhayarampur, Paikpara, Bigha, Uttoli, Balithuba, Sholla, Rupsha, Goalbhaor, Koroitoli, Noyarhat in Faridganj upazila, Mahanpur, Ekhlaspur, Dashani, Nayergaon,, Beltoli in Matlab South and Kachua upazilas are celebrating Eid.

The main Eid congregation was held this morning on Shadra Senior Madrasa premises in Shadra village under Hajiganj upazila.

In Barishal, the holy Eid is being celebrated in advance in some villages of six upazilas of the district.

Around 20,000 devotees of Babuganj, Hijla, Mehendiganj, Bakerganj and three areas of Barisal metropolis offered Eid prayers in the congregations from 8 am to 9 am.

Maminuddin Kalu, president of Shahsufi Jahagiri Mosque in Barishal city, said they offered their Eid jamaat following the government’s directives and maintaining all Covid-safety protocols.