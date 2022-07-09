Tree plantation programme held in Kamalganj

Biodiversity Protection Committee has organised a tree plantation programme in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district.

Kamalganj Municipality Mayor Jewel Ahmed planted saplings planted at student dormitory of Lawachara National Park on Saturday morning.

Kamalganj Biodiversity Protection Committee president Manjur Ahmed Azad Manna, organizing secreatry Sajib Dev Roy, assistant forest conservator Shyamal Kumar Mitra and writer Ahmed Siraj and the organization adviser Md. Helal Uddin were present at that time.