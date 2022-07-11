6 killed, 7 injured as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Chattogram

Six people were killed and seven others injured after a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Patiya upazila in Chattogram district on Monday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Patiya Police Station officer in-charge Rashedul Islam said Chattogram-bound Shyamoli Paribahan bus crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in Baiyar Dighi area at around 8:15 pm, leaving five dead on the spot and eight others injured.

Another person died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he added.

The other injured were admitted at the hospital, Rashedul further added.