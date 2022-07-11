Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid-19 deaths

Three more people died from Covid and 521 tested positive for the virus in 24 hours till Monday morning amid a surge in cases again in Bangladesh.

While the country’s total fatalities reached 29,203, the new number took its caseload to 1,990,375, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate dropped to 13.18 from Sunday’s 17.47per cent as 3,947 samples were tested during the period.

Two of the deceased were men while another was a woman and all were from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.18 percent as 1,105 patients recovered during the period.

On the 27th epidemiological week of pandemic from July 4 to 10 this year, Bangladesh saw 57.9 per cent comorbidities in 38 Covid-linked deaths, said the DGHS

Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

Of the 38 deceased, 13 didn’t receive any vaccine against Covid-19 while eight were vaccinated with the third dose, 13 with the second dose and four received the first dose.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.