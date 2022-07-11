Prominent archaeologist Dr Enamul Haque no more, PM mourns

Prominent archaeologist, history and art expert and former director general of Bangladesh National Museum Prof Dr Enamul Haque passed away on Sunday.

He was 85 at the time of his death.

He died at his residence in Dhaka around 3:30pm on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Independence and Ekushey awards winning archaeologist and former director general of National Museum Professor Dr Enamul Haque.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said Professor Enamul Haque, a history and art expert, had a deep passion and respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During the Great War of Liberation, she said, Dr Enamul visited London and New York and played an important role in raising world opinion in favour of independence of Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Enamul Haque earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in history and archaeology from Dhaka University. He later completed his PhD from Oxford University, researching on South Asian art. Dr Enamul Haque joined the then Dhaka Museum in 1972.

Dr Enamul Haque became the director of the museum on November 10, 1973. He was the director general of National Museum from September 28, 1983 to February 6, 1991.

In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2016, the Swadhinata Padak in 2020 and the Padma Shri award of India.