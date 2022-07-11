Siblings drown on Eid day in Moulvibazar pond

Two brothers drowned in a pond at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ruhit Mollik, 11, and Porbo, 8, sons of Rinku Mollik, residents of Bijli village in the upazila.

Police assumed that the duo were playing on the bank of a pond in Bijli village in the afternoon. At one stage of playing, they might have slipped into the pond when their relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, the deceased’s relatives found Ruhit and Porbo floating on water and rescued them.

Later, they were rushed to the upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Kulaura Police Station officer in-charge Md Abdus Salek confirmed the matter.