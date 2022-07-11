Sri Lanka’s new president to be elected on July 20: speaker

COLOMBO, July 11: Sri Lanka’s speaker of parliament on Monday said political party leaders have decided to elect a new president on July 20 through a vote in parliament.

In a statement, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that following a meeting with all political party leaders, it was decided to convene parliament sessions on July 15 and inform the parliament that there was a vacancy for the presidency.

Nominations for the presidency will be called for on July 19 and a vote will be taken on July 20 to elect a new president, the speaker said.

Party leaders also decided to form an all-party government under the new president and take steps to continue the supply of essential services.