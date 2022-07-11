The Redbridge Community Trust Eid-ul-Azha reunion held.

Redbridge Community Trust (RCT) organized a reunion and greetings gathering at Oaks Lane , Redbridge on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha on the 9th of July.

The RCT President Alhaj Mohammed Ohid Uddin, General Secretary Fanu Mia and Treasurer Anwar Uddin invited their members to attend the function.

After the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Newbury Park Mosque, RCT members participated in the Eid greetings.

President of RCT Alhaj Mohammed Ohid Uddin, Treasurer Anwar Uddin, Organizing Secretary Afsar Hossain Enam, Assistant Secretary Niaz Chowdhury, Zainul Chowdhury, Maruf Ahmed, Misbah Jamal, Faruk Uddin, Sumaiya Uddin and others were present at the occasion.

Secretary Fanu Mia, Social Welfare Secretary Shahin Chowdhury, Joint Treasurer Golam Md Rafik, Mahbub Hossain Runu sent messages expressing regret for not being able to attend the function.

At the end of the program, Mrs. Sufia Uddin entertained the guests with tea.