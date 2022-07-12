Bangladesh reports 9 more Covid-19 deaths, 656 new cases

Bangladesh logged nine more Covid-linked deaths with 656 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning amid a surge in cases again in Bangladesh.

The new numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,212 while its caseload to 1,991,031, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate increased to 13.78 from Monday’s 13.18 per cent as 4,799 samples were tested during the period.

Four of the deceased were men while five were women.

Seven were from Dhaka while one each from Chattogram and Mymensingh divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.22 percent as 1,542 patients recovered during the period.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.