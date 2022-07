Momen recalls Shinzo Abe’s role in developing Dhaka-Tokyo comprehensive relations

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had played a very significant role in developing comprehensive relations with Bangladesh.

“We have developed a very warm relationship which helped Japan to come forward in implementing mega projects in Bangladesh,” Momen said recalling Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Japan and a return visit by Abe in Dhaka.

The foreign minister made the remarks after signing the condolence book at the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

“It’s unbelievable, specially in a country like Japan where laws are followed strictly. We are deeply shocked,” Momen said Abe’s assassination by a gunman.

Bangladesh on Saturday observed state mourning showing deep respect to its true friend and Japan’s longest-serving prime minister who was shot dead on Friday while delivering a campaign speech.

All the government, semi-government, autonomous and private institutions and Bangladesh missions abroad raised Bangladesh’s national flag at half-mast in memory of Abe.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at Abe’s death.