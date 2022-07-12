Rail link restored in Sylhet, Chattogram, Dhaka

The rail communication between Dhaka,Chattogram and Sylhet routes was restored on Tuesday after a seven-hour disruption caused by derailment.

“After seven hours, the rail communication has been restored”, said MonirUddin, in charge of Akhaura railway station.

SM Saiful Islam, station master in-charge of Mukandapur railway station, said a bogie of a Sylhet-bound train, carrying oil, derailed around 11 am when it reached Mukandapur-Harshpur area in Vijayanagar of the district, causing suspension of rail link between Dhaka-Sylhet and Sylhet-Chattogram routes this morning.