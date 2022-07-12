Road mishaps leave 132 people dead during Eid vacation: Report

At least 132 people were killed in over 110 road accidents across Bangladesh during between July 5 and Tuesday (July 12) morning, according to the Road Safety Foundation.

During this period, deaths of 69 people or 52.2 per cent of the reports deaths in road accidents were caused due to motorcycle accidents, the foundation’s executive director Saidur Rahman said releasing a report.

He said that during this period, over 1,200 people were admitted to and took treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka.

He also said the number of road accidents and causalities this Eid-ul-Azha was comparatively low than that of in the recent past Eid -ul-Fitr.