UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis meets BNP leaders

The newly appointed United Nations resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis on Tuesday met BNP leaders at the BNP Chairperson’s office at Gulshan in Dhaka.

Gwyn Lewis, accompanied by her peace and development advisor Becky Adda-Dontoh, held a meeting with the BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for about an hour and a half from 2:00pm.

The party’s media wing member Shayrul Kabir Khan said BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and its organising secretary Shayma Obaid were also present.

Asked about the meeting talking points, Amir Khasru told reporters that they were not willing to brief the press about the meeting with the UN officials.