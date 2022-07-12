Visit of Undersecretary of Foreign Policy of Argentina may open new opportunities

Caludio Javier Rozencwaig Undersecretary of Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina led a four-member delegation to Bangladesh on a three-day visit.

The delegation included Hugo Gobbi Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Bangladesh resident in New Delhi, India.

Argentine Undersecretary signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the ‘’Establishment of the Bilateral Consultations between Bangladesh and Argentina’’, Tuesday afternoon.

Secretary West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury signed the MOU from Bangladesh side.

This MOU would lay the platform for regular discussions between the two governments.

Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and Argentine Ambassador to Bangladesh (resident in New Delhi, India) Hugo Gobbi witnessed the MOU signing ceremony.

The delegation called on the Hon’ble State Minister of Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam at the latter’s office today.

During the meeting the Argentine Undersecretary handed over a Message of Felicitations from the Argentine Foreign Minister on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Argentina.

The State Minister recalled the movement in Argentina led by famous Argentine poet Victoria Ocampo during our liberation war in 1971.

He mentioned that poet Ocampo played an important role in raising public opinion to denounce war and support the right cause of Bangalees.

During the meeting both sides agreed on the importance of further strengthening business and commercial ties between the two nations.

The Hon’ble State Minister emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

The Under Secretary informed that Argentina is open to exporting soyabean, beef and fertilizer to Bangladesh.

Both the sides acknowledged that the current world-wide crisis in the supply of fertilizer and energy might hamper the agricultural production further. The Argentine Under Secretary also called on the Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) and they both discussed the issues of mutual interest and concern.

The Foreign Secretary expressed satisfaction on the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of Bilateral Consultations mechanism between the two countries.

The Argentine Undersecretary informed that Argentina is actively considering opening its Diplomatic Mission in Dhaka.

Both sides agreed to organize a virtual meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh and Argentina soon.

The Undersecretary also stressed on the Business-to-Business relationship and expressed interest for immediate exchange of business delegation between the two countries.

The delegation also met Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry and Additional Secretary Ruhul Amin Talukder from the Ministry of Agriculture at their respective ministries.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed continued close tie in the fields of international cooperation, agriculture, and trade.