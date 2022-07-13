Bangladesh reports 5 more COVID deaths, 1,027 new cases

Bangladesh recorded five more Covid-linked deaths and 1,027 new cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning amid a surge in cases again in the country.

The new numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,217 while its caseload to 19,92,058, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate increased to 13.79 per cent from Tuesday’s 13.78 per cent as 7,523 samples were tested during the period.

Four of the deceased were men while another was a woman.

Four were from Dhaka division while another from Rangpur division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.25 per cent as 1,559 patients recovered during the period.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.