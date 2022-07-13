Ensure cross-ventilation in construction of residential buildings: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday laid emphasis on the importance of integrated learning environment for the evolution of intellect and thinking of children with special needs.

The premier said this while witnessing the presentation of the architectural design of the National Academy for Autism and Neuro-Development Disabilities (NAAND) Complex this morning at her official residence Ganabhaban, according to a press release of the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

Moreover, open and natural environment also plays a more important role in the physical and mental growth of such children than any normal child, she opined.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call for ensuring “cross-ventilation” system in the construction of any residential building in the urban areas.

She also stressed on providing training to the existing teachers alongside developing new teachers and trainers for autism and neuro-development disabilities children.

Regarding the designing of the complex building, the Prime Minister put emphasize on the optimal use of daylight and open air/ oxygen circulation as well as ensuring conservation of necessary water reservoirs and adequate open space with proper fire extinguishing system.

The National Academy for Autism and Neuro-Development Disabilities (NAAND) Complex is being constructed as an international standard academy to ensure fair and equal education of Autism and NDD children in the country.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, MP, PMO Senior Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, and Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Division Secretary Md. Abu Bakr Siddique were present.