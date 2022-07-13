Flood death toll in affected areas reaches 118

The death toll from the devastating floods in Netrokona and Habiganj districts rose to 118 Wednesday morning, with the recovery of two more bodies in the past 24 hours, reports UNB.

These two victims had drowned in floodwaters, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of the total deceased, 91 people drowned in floodwaters, 15 were struck by lightning, two died from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine others due to other reasons.

Of the deceased, 64 people died in Sylhet, 41 in Mymensingh, 12 in Rangpur and one in Dhaka division, the DGHS said.

Of a total of 70 flood-hit upazilas, 33 are in Sylhet division, 16 in Rangpur division, 20 in Mymensingh division and one in Chattogram division.

Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Kurigram are the worst-hit districts, with 13, 11, 10 and nine upazilas being affected by floods, respectively.