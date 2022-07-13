Harun ar Rashid made head of DB under DMP

Mohammad Harun ar Rashid, joint commissioner of police (Cyber and Special Crime and Detective North) has been appointed head of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

It was informed on Wednesday (July 13) through an office order signed by DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.

Thirty-two police officials including Harun ar Rashid were promoted to the post of deputy inspector general (DIG), said a notification signed by Dhananjay Kumar Das, deputy secretary of the Public Safety Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 11 last.

Earlier, Harun ar Rashid served as deputy commissioner (DC) and additional deputy commissioner (ADC) at Tejgaon Division of DMP.

Harun ar Rashid was born in village Hossainpur under Mithamoin upazila in Kishoreganj district. His father Abdul Hasem and mother Zohura Khatun. Harun did Hons in Sociology and MSS from Dhaka University, and LLB from Jahangirnagar University.