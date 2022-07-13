Zahid Hossain Biman’s new managing director

Zahid Hossain, Director at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has been appointed as the national flag carrier’s new Managing Director.

He replaces Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, who has been made the Director General of the Department of Social Services.

Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Prior to his new appointment, Zahid Hossain served as the Director of Administration and Human Resources. He also served as the Director, Procurement & Logistic Support (Additional Secretary) of Biman as well as its Director of Marketing and Sales.

He had previously worked as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment and as Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.