12 flood-hit families to get new houses in Habiganj

Two US-based organizations–Michigan Badminton Family and Amin Realty & Associates—have given cash assistance to 12 flood-hit people in Habignaj district for building new houses.

Apart from this, the organizations also distributed assistance among 96 people to cope with the losses caused with the devastating flood.

The assistance was handed over at a programme held at Ajmiriganj launch ghat in the afternoon. It was arranged in collaboration with US expatriates Soumik Amin and Masum Ahmed.

Law Ministry senior assistant secretary Samsuddin Masum, US Expatriate Masum, journalist Sakhawat Kawsar, Ajmeriganj Police Station OC Masuk Ali and Sadar UP chairman Mobarul Islam, were present at the programme, among others.