3 mobile operators pay fine of Tk 2.78cr for illegal VoIP operations

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has realised fines of Tk 2.78 crore from three mobile phone operators — Robi, Grameenphone and Banglalink — as penalty for their failure to tackle illegal voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) operations.

A BTRC press release issued on Thursday said the commission realised the penalty from Robi, Grameenphone and Banglalink over the past several days.

The operators deposited the money in separate pay orders, it said.

The commission, however, is yet to receive Tk 5 crore in fine slapped on the state-owned telecom operator on the same ground.

Earlier, the commission slapped the penalty on the three telecom operators on different occasions.

Initially, the commission had slapped Tk 17.74 crore on state-owned Teletalk and the amount was Tk 7.55 crore for Robi, Tk 99 lakh for Grameenphone and Tk 33.62 lakh for Banglalink.

Later, the penalty was reduced on the basis of review applications by the telecom operators.