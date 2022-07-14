Army Chief hands over Tk 10cr cheque to PM for flood victims

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed handed over a cheque of Taka 10 crore to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the flood-affected people in Bangladesh’s northeastern parts, including Sylhet.

On behalf of the Bangladesh Army, the cheque was handed over to the Prime Minister at her official Ganabhaban residence on Wednesday, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR release, along with the active role at the field-level of the affected areas, all the members of Bangladesh Army have been directly involved in a grand initiative by depositing their one day’s salary to the prime minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund.