Bangladesh reports six Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh on Thursday reported six Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 1,324 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

“Bangladesh reported 11.89 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 11,131 samples were tested in the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infectionin Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 721 while three Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,223 people andinfected 19,92,058 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,19,166 after another 1,747 patients weredischarged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.28 percent Covid-19 patientsrecovered among the infected people while 1.47 percent died, the DGHSstatistics showed.

Among the 29,213 fatalities, 12,864 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,874 inChattogram, 2,145 in Rajshahi, 3,721 in Khulna, 984 in Barishal, 1,329 in Sylhet, 1,418 in Rangpur and 888 in Mymensingh divisions.