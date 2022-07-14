Gotabaya resigns, at last

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has emailed his resignation letter to the speaker of the parliament of the country after landing in Singapore.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament, is scheduled to make a formal announcement on the issue on Friday morning, says a Sri Lankan news outlet, Daily Mirror.

According to NDTV, people in Colombo burst firecrackers on hearing the news. The parliament speaker has confirmed getting the resignation letter.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives from Sri Lanka on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family’s role in a crippling economic crisis.

Later, he landed in Singapore on a Saudi Arabian airline flight on Thursday.