Pacer Shohidul banned for 10 months for breaching anti doping rules

Bangladeshi pacer Shohidul Islam has been banned for 10 months from all types of cricket matches for breaching anti-doping rules set by International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a press notification, the ICC on Thursday said that Shohidul broke the section 2.1 of anti-doping rules. On May 28, he admitted his guilt. As a result, his ban will be effective from that day. He would be able to return to field on March 28 next.

Shohidul was included in the Tigers squad for test and T20 against West Indies. But he was not sent there. It was then stated that he was not going to West Indies for his injury.