UN resident coordinator meets Speaker

UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis on Thursday met Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the latter’s office in the capital.

During the meeting, they discussed different issues particularly Bangladesh’s successful steps to fight Covid-19 pandemic, post-Covid stable economic situation of Bangladesh, women empowerment, socioeconomic development and gender budget, reports UNB.

The Speaker said Bangladesh Parliament in coordination with UNDP and UNFPA has been working for the overall development of women and children up to grassroots level.

The members of parliament (MPs) are also playing their roles in their respective constituencies in various ways, she said.

Dr Chaudhury said the government introduced the gender budget in the 2009-10 fiscal year, which has continued also in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

She said the steps taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the empowerment of women, economic and social development of women are role models in the world.

The progress of women is now visible in the country thanks to many steps taken by the government to reduce the school dropout and maternal mortality, motivate girls for education through payment of stipend money directly through mobile phones, increase skills of women through training in remote areas, show zero tolerance towards violence against women and empower women as public representatives in local government bodies, said the Speaker.

Gwyn Lewis lauded Bangladesh for achieving its unprecedented development.

She also praised the government for its role in facing the recent flood properly.

United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) country representative in Bangladesh Kristine Blokhus and high officials of Parliament secretariat were present, said a press release.