Bangladesh sees 2 Covid deaths, 1,051 new cases

Two more people died from Covid, and 1,051 tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours to Friday.

While the country’s total fatalities reached 29,225, the new number took its caseload to 1,994,433, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the daily case positivity rate fell to 11.55 percent from Thursday’s 11.89 percent as 9,130 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 percent. The recovery rate rose to 96.32 percent from Thursday’s 96.28 percent.

In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.