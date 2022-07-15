Installation of rail tracks on Padma Bridge likely to start next week: Sujan

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan today hoped that the work of installing rail tracks on Padma Bridge would begin from next week.

“The installation of railway line on Padma Bridge may start from next week. The Bangladesh Railway will hold a meeting with the bridge authority concerned tomorrow. The decision in this regard will be made in that meeting,” he said.

The minister expressed his optimism over it while he was talking to the journalists at Mawa Station during the inspection of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.

The minister said it will be possible to run trains on new line from Dhaka to Bhanga by June 2023.

The Padma Bridge Rail Link Project is one of the ten top-priority projects of the government, he said, adding that a new railway line will be emerged from Dhaka to Jashore.

The project is scheduled to run until June 30, 2024, he said, adding that the project has been divided into three parts for timely implementation.

Of three parts, one part will be from Dhaka to Mawa while the second part from Mawa to Bhanga and the third part from Bhanga to Jashore, he said.

Director General of Bangladesh Railway Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, concerned Project Director Afzal Hossain and Additional Director General (Infrastructure) Kamrul Ahsan were also present, among others, on the occasion.