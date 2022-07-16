Road crashes claim 31 lives in 13 districts, 58 injured

Separate road crashes in 13 districts on Saturday claimed the lives of no fewer than 31 people, with injuries to at least 58 others.

Of the deceased, eight died in Tangail, four in Bogura, three in Sirajganj, three in Mymensingh, three in Habiganj, two in Brahmanbaria, two in Gazipur and one each in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Chattogram and Jhenaidah.

In Tangail, eight people, including a mother and her two children, were killed in three separate road crashes at Mirzapur within a span of only eight hours. About nine people were wounded in the incidents.

A bus ran over a mother and her two children while crossing the Dhaka-Tangail highway at Jamurki area around 11:45am.

The deceased are Parvin Akhter, 28, wife of Masud of Bashtoil at Mirzapur upazila, their son Sumon, 8, and Sadia, 6.

After the incident, local people blocked the part of the highway, creating a traffic jam for a long 12 kilomteres. Vehicles got stuck in gridlock for about two hours, confirmed Ataur Rahman, in-charge of Alenga Highway Police Outpost.

Around 4:30am, in another accident, four persons were killed as a bus hit a parked truck while nine people were injured. The accident took place on the highway at Dula Mansur area. The deceased could not be identified.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Mirzapur Kumudunia Hospital.

Molla Tutul, officer-in-charge of Gorai Highway Police Station, said that the bus, which was smashed, was removed from the highway.

In another incident, Manjurul Islam, 48, son of Amir Uddin of Chilmari upazila in Kurigram, was run over by a vehicle near Bangabandhu Bridge in the morning.

In Bogura, four people were killed and another was injured after a pickup van smashed their private car at Kahaloo upazila.

The deceased were Tanser Ali, 60, his son Togor Ali, 35, Abdur Rahman, 35, and car driver Sumon, 30. They hailed from Naongaon district.

Police said Tanser was suffering from cancer. For his treatment, three family members were taking him to Bogura on a private car.

When the car reached Dargah Hat around 8:30 am, a pickup van rammed into it. Being hit, the private car got twisted, leaving Tanser, Togor, and Sumon dead on the spot and Rahman and Shakil injured, said police.

Rahman died on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. Shakil is currently undergoing treatment there, confirmed Kahaloo Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge Ambar Hossain.

In Sirajganj, three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Tarash upazila at noon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police said a Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with a truck on the Hatikumrul-Bonprara highway at Khalkola, leaving three dead on the spot and several injured. The injured were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

On information, police recovered the bodies and brought to Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said its officer-in-charge (OC) Lutfar Rahman.

In Mymensingh, a couple and their five-year-old child were killed as a truck ran them over at Trishal municipal area at about 2:30pm. The deceased were Jahangir Alam, 40, his wife Ratna, 30, and their daughter Sanjida, 5. Ratna was a seven or eight months pregnant. The abdomen of the woman got torn and infant came out of her womb. The baby was kept at ICU in Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Police said that a truck ran them over when they were crossing a road in front of Khan Diagnostic Centre.

In Habiganj, three people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Nabiganj at about 4:30pm.

The deceased were Bakul Begum, 50, Jabedur Rahman, 38 and Rabban Mia, 48.

In Brahmanbaria, head-on collision between a microbus and an auto-rickshaw killed two men and injured four others on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Uzanishar at about 12:00pm.

The deceased were identified as Chand Mia, 50, the auto driver, and Billal Mia, 45, son of Abu Mia of Kasba upazila.

In Gazipur, two men were killed in two separate road accidents at Pubail and injured seven others.

The deceased were Moniruzzaman Monir, 38, and Ibrahim Hossain, 33.

Monir was killed when a stole-laden truck and a leguna got collided at College gate area and seven other were wounded.

Two auto-rickshaws collided head-on at Shukundibagh around 10:00am, elaving Ibrahim dead.

In Dhaka, a youth died and another man was injured after a bus hit a rickshaw near Pantha Kunja Park in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Arian Ibrahim (20), manager of Al Bukhari Restaurant in Old Dhaka.

He was on the rickshaw, heading towards Karwan Bazar to buy vegetables for the restaurant, when an unidentified bus hit it from behind around 4:00am, said police.

Ibrahim fell on the road on impact, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 4:45am, said Sub-Inspector of Shahbagh Police Station Shahabuddin. Rickshaw puller Mohammad Jalal, 65, sustained injuries too, he said.

In Rajshahi, a policeman named Jewel Rana, 31, was killed as a bus ran him over on the Rajshahi-Naogaon highway at Mohonpur upazila at noon.

Sultana Begum Ruma, 26, was seriously injured in the accident. She was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Jewel, son of Mojibur Rahman of Turkuti village at No. 9 Tetulia Union in Manda upazila of Naogaon, was posted at Bogura Adamzi Police Station.

In Nilphamari, a rickshaw van puller was killed as a speedy truck hion Tengonmari-Mirganj road at Jaldhaka upazila around 10:00am.

The deceased was identified as Azizul Haque.

In Dinajpur, a motorcyclist named Jakir Hossain, 26, died when a truck slammed hit at Khansama upazila at about 1:00pm.

In Chattogram, a woman was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision between a pickup and CNG-run auto at Bhujpur at Narayanhat in Fatikchari. The deceased was Sharmin Akhter, 28 while wounded are Sharmin’s son Mobarrak Hossain, 9, her niece Shampa Koli, 12 and the auto driver.

In Jhenaidah, an elderly farmer named Lokman Hossain, 80, was killed and four others were wounded as a speedy truck hit them on Jhenaidah-Jashore highway at Kaliganj upazila, confirmed Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Highway Police Station Sheikh Mezbah Uddin.

In Patuakhali, at least 20 passengers of a bus were injured when the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch at Moukaran in Dumik upazila in the morning.