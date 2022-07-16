Bangladesh reports five Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh on Saturday reported five Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 1,007 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

Bangladesh reported 13.70 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 7,351samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 725 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,230 people and infected 19,95,440 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,22,977 after another 1,854 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.37 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,230 fatalities, 12,869 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,875 in Chattogram, 2,145 in Rajshahi, 3,722 in Khulna, 984 in Barishal, 1,329 in Sylhet, 1,418 in Rangpur and 888 in Mymensingh divisions.