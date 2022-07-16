Over Tk 52cr toll collected in 20 days from Padma Bridge

The government has earned Tk 52.55 crore in revenue from tolls collected from vehicles that crossed the Padma Bridge in a total of 20 days. Bangladesh Bridge Authority has confirmed the matter.

A total of 450,312 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge during this period that amassed 52 crore 55 lakh 35 thousand 650 taka as toll.

According to sources, in the first 20 days, 230,416 vehicles crossed the bridge through Mawa. 26 crore 81 lakh 59 thousand 250 taka has been collected from Mawa point.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the bridge on June 25 and it was opened to traffic the next morning.