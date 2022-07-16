Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl

A pregnant woman gave birth to a girl child when she was crashed by a truck that also left her husband and a six-year old daughter dead on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Saturday (July 16).

The tragic accident occurred at about 2:30 pm near Trishal Court Building area under Trishal upazila, said Md Main Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Trishal Police Station.

The dead were Jahangir Alam, 40, his wife Ratna Begum, 30, and their daughter Sanjida, 6, from village Raimoni under Trishal upazila.

Locals present at the place of occurence said a Mymensingh-bound goods-laden truck (Dhaka Metro Ta 20-3580) belonging to Taj and Mahi Enterprise from Dhaka crashed the pregnant woman, her husband and six-year-old daughter when they were crossing road. At that time, the abdomen of the mother got fractured and the baby came out of it. Though the baby girl survived miraculously, both of her father and mother died.

Later, their six-year old daughter Sanjida was pronounced dead after she was sent to a hospital.

According to locals, Jahangir Alam went Trishal upazila headquarters with his eight-month pregnant wife and daughter for some medical tests of his wife.

“The baby girl sustained minor injuries and she is now being treated at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. The truck has been seized and a case was filed in this regard,” said the OC.

The Trishal Police Station OC also said three of a family were killed in the accident. The newborn is now well. But the driver of the killer truck has been absconding.