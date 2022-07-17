Bangladesh delegation visiting Assam to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Liberation War

A 25-member delegation from Bangladesh began a four day visit to the state of Assam, to celebrate and recall the legacy of the Liberation War.

This visit has been arranged by the Govt of India as part of the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War of 1971, 50 years of India-Bangladesh ties, and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in India.

The delegation comprises 15 valiant freedom fighters who were involved in the Liberation War in areas adjoining Assam.

Besides the freedom fighters, six journalists and four youth representatives are also the part of the visiting team.

During the visit, the Bangladesh delegation is to interact with senior constitutional functionaries of the Govt of Assam including the Chief Minister, and senior officials.

The delegation will visit important places of historical as well as cultural significance in Assam and in adjoining Meghalaya.

This visit will provide an opportunity for the Bangladesh delegation and the Indian hosts to relive the foundational moments of the friendship when the people of Assam rendered spontaneous and heartfelt support and assistance to the freedom fighters in their struggle for liberation and freedom.

This visit will also help deepen the strong people-to-people connect and to carry forward the legacy of the Liberation War.

This visit forms part of a bouquet of activities undertaken by India to commemorate and honour the gallant citizens of India and Bangladesh, who played a pivotal role in the Liberation War.