Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths

Bangladesh on Sunday reported four Covid-19 deaths while it recorded 900 coronavirus positive cases during the period.

“Bangladesh reported 11.12 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 8,091 samples were tested in the last 24 hours,” a daily statement of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital city is 644 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,234 people and infected 19,96,340 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,24,960 after another 1,983 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.42 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.46 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,234 fatalities, 12,870 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,876 in Chattogram, 2,146 in Rajshahi, 3,723 in Khulna, 984 in Barishal, 1,329 in Sylhet, 1,418 in Rangpur and 888 in Mymensingh divisions.