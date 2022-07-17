Gold price lowered by Tk 1,166 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has lowered gold price by maximum Tk 1,166 per bhori (11.664 grams).

The price of good quality gold jewellery now stands at Tk 77,216 per bhori in the local market which was Tk 78,382 so far.

Following fall in gold prices in the international market, the BAJUS issued a press release on Sunday announcing the new price.

The new price came at a meeting of BAJUS Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring.

The decision will come into effect on Monday.

The price of 22-carat gold has been reduced to Tk 77,216 per bhori; 21-carat gold to Tk 73,716; 18-carat gold to Tk 63,219; and traditional gold to Tk 52,721.

The price of 22-carat silver has been fixed at Tk 1,516 per bhori; 21-carat silver at Tk 1,435; 18-carat silver at Tk 1,225 and traditional silver at Tk 933 per bhori.