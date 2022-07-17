Khaleda’s Gatco graft case: Next hearing on July 24

A Dhaka court on Sunday set July 24 for holding a hearing in a graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 17 others.

Judge Ali Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 fixed the date after a charge framing hearing was held against the defendants of the case by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

Earlier before the hearing, Begum Khaleda Zia appeared before the court through her lawyer.

On September 2, 2007, the ACC filed the case against 13 people, including Khaleda and her younger son Arafat Rahman with Tejgaon Police Station on charges of misappropriating huge amount of money while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (GATCO).

Next day, Khaleda Zia and Koko were arrested. The case was included in the Emergency Powers Act on September 18 of the same year.

On May 13, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charge sheets against the BNP chief and 23 others, indicting 11 in the case.

Later, the names of 11 accused, including Khaleda’s younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped out of the charge sheet following their deaths on different dates.