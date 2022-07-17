SSC exams to start on September 15

The government has set September 15 as new date for starting this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations.

Education Minister Dipu Moni announced the new date at a press conference in this regard on Sunday.

HSC exams will start in the first week of November of this year, she added.

On June 17, authorities postponed SSC and its equivalent exams for an indefinite period, as the floods in the country’s north-east worsened.

The exams were scheduled to be held from June 19 to July 6.

Earlier, it was deferred by about four months because of the pandemic. Usually, the SSC exam takes place in February.

On July 6, Dipu Moni said the students of the flood-hit areas who lost their textbooks will be given new books.

Once the distribution of books is completed, the students need a little time to prepare themselves for the exams, she added.

The government will hold the postponed SSC exams only after handing over textbooks to flood victim students, the minister added.