Two killed in Sylhet lightning strike

Two persons were killed in a lightning strike at Sadar upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday night.

The deceased were Siraj Uddin, 55, and Nawshad Ali, 45, residents of Kalaruka Lamagaon area under Jalalabad union of the upazila.

It was learnt that the victims went fishing in the darkness of the night in a Haor next to their house. Suddenly a lightning struck on them, leaving them dead on the spot.

Jalalabad Police Station OC Nazmul Huda Khan said an unnatural death case was filed with the police station in this regard.