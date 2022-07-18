Bus-microbus collision kills 4 in Habiganj

Four people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and microbus at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Monday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Police said a bus collided head-on with a microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Dargagate area around 2:30 pm, leaving four dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

The injured are receiving treatment at Habigaj Sadar Hospital, said Shayestaganj Highway Police Station officer in-charge Md Saleh Ahmed.