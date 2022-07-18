EC in crisis with elections, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Monday that the Election Commission (EC) is in crisis with the elections as one of the major party says it will not participate in the upcoming election.

“There should be a representative government where is no choice. We never want a drama in the name of election,” the CEC made this comment during a dialogue with the Islamic Front today.

“We try to hold an acceptable elections at any cost. We want a beautiful parliament and the government,” CEC Habibul Awal said.