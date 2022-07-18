India proposes to launch 4th train services from Bangladesh

India has formally proposed to operate fourth inter-country train services from Dhaka to Kolkata as three railway services like Moitri, Bandhan and Mitali Expresses are still operating between Bangladesh and India.

The proposal came while Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Shri Vikram K. Doraiswami called on Railway Minister Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujon at his office in Dhaka on Monday, BSS reports.

“Presently three train services like Moitri, Bandhan and Mitali Express are in operation between Bangladesh and India ..one more train service may be operated between Dhaka-Kolkata via Darshana considering demand of the passengers in this route,” said the Indian envoy.

During the discussion, the railway minister urged the Indian envoy to complete Indian part railway line construction from Banglabandha as early as possible as the neighboring India is yet to set the railway connectivity with newly constructed railway line from Panchagarh to Banglabandha.

Sujon also has requested the Indian high commissioner to extend the Sirajganj-Bogura railway line up to Shantahar as the railway line is being constructed with Indian financial assistance.

They also discussed elaborately on the problems surfaced in construction of Khulna-Mongla rail lines and the third and fourth rail lines from Dhaka to Tongi constructed with Indian financial assistance.

Modernization of Benapole station, ICD construction in Sirajganj, construction of a modern coach manufacturing factory in Sayedpur and impart training of Bangladeshi Assistant Locomotives in India also got attention during the discussion.

The railway minister has also expressed interest to import high quality tourist coach from India aiming to operate these coaches between Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar.

Railway Secretary Dr M Humayun Kabir, Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Railway Direndranath Majumder, Additional Director General M Manjurul Alam Chowdhury, Additional DG (operation) Sarder Shahadat Hossen, among others, were present during the meeting.